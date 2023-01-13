ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Do not buy warning follows investigation of Hyundais, Kias bursting into flames

By Jackie Callaway
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3bPf_0kE7Jydk00

Christine McGuire-Wolfe's experience echoes that of dozens of drivers who told I-Team they narrowly escaped burning Kias and Hyundais. Their cars and SUVs burst into flames while rolling down the road.

“I know without question if my children had been in the backseat, I would not have been able to get them out in time,” McGuire-Wolfe said.

Mathias Donaldson, 17, jumped out of his 2011 Kia Optima after it caught fire as he pulled into a Tampa neighborhood. Donaldson told the I-Team: “A few seconds later, the car is in flames.”

The I-Team first broke the story of Kias and Hyundais catching fire while parked or driving in 2018. Our ongoing investigation uncovered fuel leaks and faulty recall repairs that sparked some of the more than 5,000 fires reported by the car makers to federal regulators.

Since the start of our investigation, Kia and Hyundai have recalled more the 5.8 million vehicles over engine defects linked to fires. But the cars and SUVs continue to burn while parked in driveways and garages or with unsuspecting drivers caught behind the wheel. In some cases, drivers told us they didn’t get the recall notice until it was too late.

Michael Brooks, who heads up the Center for Auto Safety in Washington, D.C., suspects the true number of Kia and Hyundai fires is double the government's count. “Not everybody whose car catches on fire calls the manufacturer to complain," he said. "A lot of people report it to their insurance, and they're done with it.”

Our reports and ongoing consumer complaints to the Center for Auto Safety led the industry watchdog to issue a rare "do not buy" warning involving five used cars and SUV models made by Kia and Hyundai in specific years. Brooks told the I-Team that the group is "seeing continuous failures, continuous consumer headaches.”

The consumer alert includes over a million Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2014. All of which contain the theta two engines that have been linked to multiple fire-related recalls.

  • 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2013-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  • 2011-2014 Kia Optima
  • 2012-2014 Kia Sorento
  • 2011-2013 Kia Sportage

Brooks told the I-Team the auto safety watchdog had not issued a "do not buy" warning on any group of cars in the last 20 years. “I’ve never seen the magnitude that we've seen from these vehicles.

McGuire Wolfe’s 2012 Sorento is on the list. She hopes used car buyers heed the warning. “I was unaware, and I feel incredibly lucky now that neither myself nor my children were seriously injured," she said.

Hyundai responded to the warning in a statement, telling the I-Team: “Hyundai has taken numerous proactive actions to address engine issues, including conducting several recalls, launching a new engine Monitoring and diagnostic technology..... The safety of our customers is the top priority in everything we do.”

And a Kia spokesperson wrote: “We continuously evaluate our vehicles as part of ongoing monitoring activities...all Kia vehicles sold in the United States meet or exceed all federal government vehicle safety standards.”

Meanwhile, National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's expanded investigation into the scope and effectiveness of the recalls entered is ongoing.

No matter what you drive, run your car's VIN thru the government's website to see if there are any open recalls for your ride.

Comments / 24

geminigurl88
4d ago

I had a 2011 Hyundai Sonata a few years back. One day after work while driving in the freeway to head home, I heard pieces of metal falling from the engine, then the sound turned into a loud metal on metal sound, it was terrifying. I hurried and pulled over to the side of the freeway to find bits and pieces of my engine on the highway. I took it to Hyundai dealership to look at it, and they deemed it as a "total loss". I sued Hyundai due to life endangerment and won of course. I will never forget that terrifying experience and NEVER buy Hyundai again.

Reply(1)
7
James Miller
4d ago

Wow... you don't say. To hear the news say it the only cars that catch fire are Teslas and other EVs 🤣🤦‍♂️.it's almost like there's a series of controlles explosions with highly flammable fuel under the hood of every ICE vehicle lmao 😏

Reply
3
Ray Gunn
3d ago

I've been in the car biz for many years and I can tell you Hyundai /Kia vehicles are some of the best cars ever produced. Particularly at their price point.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
torquenews.com

Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners

If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
CarBuzz.com

More Than 320,000 Mercedes-Benz SUVs Are At Risk Of Their Engines Suddenly Stalling

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 323,963 SUVs that are at risk of a sudden engine stall, reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue - which affects ML, GLE, and GLE-Class Coupe models manufactured between 2011-2019 - stems from water ingress in the spare wheel well. According to the government agency, this could damage the fuel pump control unit and cause the engine to stall while driving. One percent of the recalled models are estimated to suffer from the defect.
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy