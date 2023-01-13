ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Banks Warn of Mild Recession

JPMorgan is expecting an economic downturn, one of several big banks that are warning of a moderate recession later this year.

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well.  JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
Cheddar News

Risk of a Resurgence of Measles, Polio Grows With Lagging Vaccination Rates

"Vaccination rates have dropped again among U.S. kindergarteners. About 93 percent were up to date on all state-mandated vaccinations for diseases like measles, tetanus, and even polio during the 2021 to 2022 school year.Whereas vaccination rates typically hover around 94 to 95 percent, a 93 percent vaccination rate means as many as 275,000 kindergarteners are left vulnerable, according to the Associated Press. This clears the way for the return of diseases that health authorities thought no longer posed a threat.There was, for example, a case of paralytic polio reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. CDC authorities have...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
