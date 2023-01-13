ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023

By The Associated Press
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday after erasing an earlier loss. The benchmark index closed out its best week in two months. The Nasdaq and the Dow also rose.

Stocks of several big banks rose following their earnings reports after shaking off morning losses. Tesla fell after cutting prices on its cars.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,999.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.3%, to 34,302.61.

The Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,079.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,887.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 104.01 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 672 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 509.86 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 94.23 points, or 5.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.59 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 1,155.36 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 612.67 points, or 5.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 125.79 points, or 7.1%.

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
