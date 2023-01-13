Read full article on original website
Johnson City man charged after allegedly firing gun in apartment, nearly hitting infant next-door
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after he ‘negligently discharged his handgun,’ resulting in the bullet almost hitting a child, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to Regency Square in reference to alleged shots fired. Police then contacted Remington Tritt […]
Elizabethton man charged with murder following fatal drug overdose
An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder, stemming from a drug overdose last year. A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office says John Osborne, 20, was named the person responsible for selling fentanyl-laced pills, resulting in the death of Keaton Burgess. Deputies responded to a Stoney...
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
WANTED: Johnson City armed robbery suspect
(WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded everything in the...
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog from outside shelter in single-digit temps
Dog found in freezing temps, women charged after allegedly taking it. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December’s arctic blast, and the mother-daughter duo intends to fight in court as Harley the German Shepherd remains missing. […]
‘Career offender’ from Kingsport sent to prison for life
A Kingsport, Tennessee man was labeled a career offender by a federal court judge who sentenced him to life in prison on drug and weapon charges. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was found guilty in US District Court in Greeneville following a three-day trial on charges of selling heroin and marijuana while in possession of two guns during his August 2020 arrest.
Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison
A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greeneville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Boone Police shoot stolen farm tractor’s tires during pursuit
A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
Coeburn man charged after domestic stabbing
COEBURN — A domestic incident in Coeburn left a woman in critical condition and a man jailed Thursday. Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, remained in the Duffield Regional Jail Friday without bond, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said.
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
The TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator Looking Into a Fatal Fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office fire investigator are investigating the cause of a fatal fire. A man was found dead inside a Greene County house following the fire yesterday (Sunday) morning. Fire crews responding to the home on Choctaw Drive. The caller says...
Man indicted in East TN shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
