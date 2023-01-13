Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Evanston celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day from morning till night yesterday. In the morning, nearly 500 Evanstonians of all ages braved the rainy weather and took to downtown streets, joining Interfaith Action’s fourth annual Walk for Warmth. The nonprofit raised more than $26,000 for its overnight shelter, warming centers, soup kitchens and hospitality center.
evanstonroundtable.com
How to honor MLK and be of service in Evanston
Since 1983, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a federal holiday on the third Monday of every January to mark the birthday on Jan. 15, 1929, of the Civil Rights leader. But a decade after it was established, Congress also designated it to be a National Day of Service – the only federal holiday to also be a day of service, a “day on, not a day off.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Silver garlands in a hedge on Dempster Street east of Dewey Avenue prompts anyone passing by to “Imagine.” (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try...
evanstonroundtable.com
Recap of the news: Your Sunday daily digest
Somewhere out there, possibly in Evanston, is a new millionaire, according to the Illinois Lottery. While it’s considerably less than the $1.3 billion Mega Millions ticket purchased in Maine (the winner of which is still unidentified), the $1 million Illinois winner bought his or her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 847 N. Dodge Ave. Was it you?
evanstonroundtable.com
Jewish Community Centers Chicago Film Festival honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day
The 10th anniversary of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival prepares for its second weekend on January 26-29, 2023. This weekend of film will be special as it commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27– designated by the U.N. General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The films shown this weekend will continue with the hybrid festival format, with all three films streaming online and in theater on Sunday, January 29.
evanstonroundtable.com
Founder of community social media page ‘Back On Their Feet’ resigns
Michele Hays, who founded the Evanston online effort called Back On Their Feet, which helps people in crisis, announced Saturday afternoon via social media she is resigning after six years. “While I wish I had the energy to continue on, I’m realizing it’s not good for myself or anyone else...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits lose 82-46 to Rolling Meadows
Evanston’s basketball fans haven’t seen this kind of 3-point shooting since the program’s last run to the Final Four back in 2018-19. But this time the Wildkits were on the wrong end of a torrid shooting display that harkened back to the prime time performances of players like Blake Peters, Jaheim Holden, Lance Jones and Ryan Bost.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls basketball: Rough loss 72-43 to Whitney Young
The fact that Evanston’s girls basketball team was able to practice together for a full week with a healthy roster – finally – should have given the Wildkits a boost in their confidence level even though they entered the matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, with Chicago Public Schools power Whitney Young with a losing record.
Comments / 0