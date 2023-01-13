The 10th anniversary of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival prepares for its second weekend on January 26-29, 2023. This weekend of film will be special as it commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27– designated by the U.N. General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The films shown this weekend will continue with the hybrid festival format, with all three films streaming online and in theater on Sunday, January 29.

