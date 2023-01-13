Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Protasiewicz along with Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell are...
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.
The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
Comments / 0