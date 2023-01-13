ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.

The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy