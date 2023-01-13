Days before legislative session starts, Alaska House is again without a coalition

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.

ALASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO