Days before legislative session starts, Alaska House is again without a coalition

Alaska lawmakers target ranked-choice voting
(The Center Square) – With Alaska’s 33rd legislative assembly starting today, lawmakers in both the House and Senate are faced with driving forward several state initiatives over the next year. But of all the proposed legislation for this session, one priority seems to really take focus in the...
Fritz Pettyjohn: Josiah Patkotak is just right for Speaker Pro Tem
After Governor Bill Sheffield and Justice Jay Rabinowitz combined to gerrymander me out of my State Senate seat, I ran for the State House in 1984, hoping to figure out a way to get revenge. I got elected, but the House Republican minority of the 14th Alaska Legislature had around...
Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
Legislative priorities include education spending, PFD resolution
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Consensus often eludes lawmakers when tough decisions are on the table, but that’s exactly what legislators from both parties say is their goal. With dozens of bills already pre-filed, legislators are headed to Juneau to begin the 33rd Alaska Legislature. Sen.-elect Cathy Giessel is a...
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom
Most abortions are banned in 14 states in the country as of early January. Alaska is not one of them. The right to have an abortion here is protected under the state constitution’s privacy provision. But that doesn’t mean it’s equitable for all Alaskans to access one. Due to Alaska’s vastness and limited number of […] The post Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
State seeks clarity on federal opinions addressing the placement of native lands into trust after ANCSA
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - With five different opinions issued by three different Solicitors of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior over the past several years, confusion exists over whether the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) extinguished the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska.
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ND considers new “Move Over” stipulations
A bill is making its way through the North Dakota House designed to drive home the point about safety when it comes to disabled vehicles on the side of the road. The legislation would require motorists to slow down…and move over…when they approach vehicles with flashing lights on. The current law only applies to emergency vehicles.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
New report series aims to help Alaska’s Arctic decision-making
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska today released the first in a series of informational reports designed to aid state leaders as Alaska confronts a rapidly changing Arctic and the increasingly globalized North. The initial "Alaska's Changing Arctic" report focuses on energy issues most likely to require action...
ARPA funds investigation
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
