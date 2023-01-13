Oregonians On Limited Incomes: After decades of toil, Richard and Edith Fondren were unprepared to spend their “Golden Years” in poverty. “We are always trying to find out how to make ends meet, but it doesn’t mean that we have a high quality of life. It’s a blessing that we have each other and have been married for almost 30 years “As Richard put it. “I don’t know if I could face the world if we didn’t have each other to lean on and that hand to grasp.”

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO