Cocke County, TN

Gizzert of East Tennessee
4d ago

I hear north Greene near Hawkins line is a hot area for drugs… maybe they’ll start clearing some of it out around there someday.

WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for car involved in deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department has arrested a Bristol man and charged him with attempted second-degree murder. According to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department, Micah Neil Turner was arrested Jan. 6.
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison

A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greeneville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KINGSPORT, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker

A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Officials: Tennessee inmate on death row dies in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate on death row died of apparent natural causes Monday, authorities said. James Dellinger, 71, was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, the statement said. Dellinger […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

