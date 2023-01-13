ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

It's Sizzling Seavey In Chili Bowl Score

TULSA, Okla. — Logan Seavey held off the charge of Tanner Thorson to win the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire at Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center. On Friday Seavey won a midget race for the first time in more than a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
TULSA, OK
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 14, 2023

Tonight, it’s the sixth and final night of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Drivers earned points on their preliminary nights to set the lineups for Saturday’s finale. The dirt midget racers are set to battle from the O to the A main. View full Chili Bowl results below.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa

Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

The Rundown On Saturday's Lineup At The Chili Bowl

TULSA Okla. — The final day of the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals was scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m., Central Time with the first of two P mains that would kick off the run through the alphabet. With 365 cars and drivers having taken part...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy