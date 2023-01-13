Read full article on original website
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Several sporting events plan to call Tulsa host city in 2023
The Tulsa Sports Commission is gearing up for a big year in 2023, hosting several major sporting events that will bring big business to the city.
Brand-new Muskogee basketball arena opens to rave reviews
By Patrick Kays MUSKOGEE - A couple of months ago, Rougher Village officially opened to the Muskogee community who saw their fruit from a passed bond issue they planted in October 2019 sprout, as the football team officially made the Village their home. Nestled behind the end zone was ...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
sprintcarandmidget.com
It's Sizzling Seavey In Chili Bowl Score
TULSA, Okla. — Logan Seavey held off the charge of Tanner Thorson to win the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire at Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center. On Friday Seavey won a midget race for the first time in more than a...
KOKI FOX 23
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
Chili Bowl Results: January 14, 2023
Tonight, it’s the sixth and final night of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Drivers earned points on their preliminary nights to set the lineups for Saturday’s finale. The dirt midget racers are set to battle from the O to the A main. View full Chili Bowl results below.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
KOKI FOX 23
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
News On 6
Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa
Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
Late Kick: Oklahoma State is a mystery program heading into 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on the unclear state of Oklahoma State's football program going into the 2023 season.
News On 6
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
sprintcarandmidget.com
The Rundown On Saturday's Lineup At The Chili Bowl
TULSA Okla. — The final day of the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals was scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m., Central Time with the first of two P mains that would kick off the run through the alphabet. With 365 cars and drivers having taken part...
