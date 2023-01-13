ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Opal M. Dice

Cameron, Missouri- Opal Marie Dice, 79, passed away January 13, 2023. Opal (Collier) Dice was a survivor. She was raised in a broken home with no father in her life and suffered abuse. She had a whole lot stacked against her in the early years, but she is truly an example of how a person can completely change when they meet Jesus, no matter what their story is.
CAMERON, MO
Brenda Kay Howard

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother, wife, mammy and friend, Brenda Kay Howard. Brenda passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 65 while surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on July 9, 1957 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Lowell and Liva Weland. She was raised in Elmo, Missouri and attended elementary and high school at West Nodaway. After graduation, Brenda adventured to Kansas City where she studied to become a dental assistant. She then worked in Maryville, Missouri with dentists, Dr. Long and Dr. Parman. Brenda met and married the love of her life, Ron Howard and the two united in marriage on September 4, 1976. They moved to a farm in Clearmont, Missouri in 1977 where they resided until her death. The couple raised 4 children, Amy Howard, Carrie Livengood, Stacy Ragusa and Eric Howard.
CLEARMONT, MO
Sheila D. Kiser

Sheila Dianne Kiser, 68, of Barnard, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO. Sheila was born in Maryville, MO, on September 18, 1954, to Paul Richard “Dick” and Betty Lee (Mowry) Kiser. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
BARNARD, MO
kq2.com

Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

