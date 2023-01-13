We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother, wife, mammy and friend, Brenda Kay Howard. Brenda passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 65 while surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on July 9, 1957 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Lowell and Liva Weland. She was raised in Elmo, Missouri and attended elementary and high school at West Nodaway. After graduation, Brenda adventured to Kansas City where she studied to become a dental assistant. She then worked in Maryville, Missouri with dentists, Dr. Long and Dr. Parman. Brenda met and married the love of her life, Ron Howard and the two united in marriage on September 4, 1976. They moved to a farm in Clearmont, Missouri in 1977 where they resided until her death. The couple raised 4 children, Amy Howard, Carrie Livengood, Stacy Ragusa and Eric Howard.

CLEARMONT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO