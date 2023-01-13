ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dogs and cats at Detroit’s animal shelter have no veterinarians, prompting plea for help

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRQS9_0kE7EKEl00
One of dozens of dogs at the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter.

The city of Detroit no longer has a veterinarian available to care for stray dogs and cats, and volunteers are pleading for help “to save animals’ lives during this emergency.”

Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) is in search of a new veterinarian, a senior veterinarian, and a veterinary technician after its previous employees left.

Without a veterinarian, medical procedures can no longer take place at the shelter. DACC must look for help outside the shelter for vaccinations, spaying and neutering, euthanasia, and other emergency procedures.


The shelter’s volunteer group, Friends of DACC, said in a news release that it’s "desperately seeking local veterinarians, vet clinics, dog rescue organizations, adopters, and donors to help fill the huge gap to save animals' lives during this emergency.”

The loss of medical care comes at a time when shelters nationwide are struggling to find veterinarians.

The city said the veterinarian shortage will not impact adoptions.

A dog adoption event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Carharyt Workshop at 5800 Cass Ave.

“All adoptable dogs have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated,” Friend of DACC wrote on its Facebook page . “Adoptees receive flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives, along with a goodie bag full of toys, treats food, and more.”


Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Anonymous supporter donates $500K to Metro Detroit canine rescue

(CBS DETROIT) - An anonymous supporter donated $500,000 to help Make a Difference Rescue secure a safe shelter for its dogs, but they need to match the donation to make the new shelter happen. Make a Difference Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill canine rescue. In a post on its Facebook page, officials at the rescue said the donation was offered strictly to purchase a new building (or property) for the rescue, and the donor is holding the funds until enough money is raised to make the purchase.Here is the letter the rescue received from the donor: "We wish to remain anonymous, but given...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property."  The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
WESTLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas. Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
748
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy