Dogs and cats at Detroit’s animal shelter have no veterinarians, prompting plea for help

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property." The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."

WYANDOTTE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO