capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/17/23–1/18/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
oilcity.news
Malpractice trial begins against Casper anesthesiologist in 2018 post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — The widow of a Casper man who died of internal bleeding following a routine back surgery is suing the anesthesiologist who had monitored him in recovery for $18 million. The civil trial against Dr. Jordan Eddington, now a department chair of Wyoming Anesthesia and a practicing...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher White – Aggravated assault...
capcity.news
Laramie County land owners push for annexation regulation bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County residents banded together Monday afternoon to advocate for a bill that would recognize the rights of landowners in independent pockets of cities. They testified during the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision meetings as representatives deliberated House Bill 73, legislation that would require municipals...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
3rd Person Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Cheyenne Teen
A third person has been arrested in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot last week while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall. Police in a news release Tuesday afternoon said 26-year-old Sarah Heath, of Burns, had been arrested and booked on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and possession of marijuana.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center
Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center. Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street. According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper...
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
Casper Man, Convicted of Fourth DUI, Now Indicted For Felon Possessing a Firearm
A Casper man convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 now faces a federal indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Steven Robert Venjohn knew he was a felon, an unlawful user of...
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Prelle; Lucas; Garcia; Scherer
Evon G. Prelle: June 15, 1962 – January 13, 2023. Evon Gail Prelle, 60, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Evon was born in Alliance Nebraska on June 15, 1962 to Larry and Connie (Peterson) Seidler. She was the oldest of 6 children. Her father Larry was in the Army so when they traveled to Ft. Belvoir, VA at the age of 6 weeks, she slept in a dresser drawer until a crib was affordable. This was just the beginning to many bountiful memories.
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/6/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Douglas Budget
Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility
CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Wednesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
