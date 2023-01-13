ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival

Among the many photos, paintings, portraits and awards in the waiting area outside the former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s Midtown office is a photo of him in younger days. He has his white shirt sleeves rolled up to the elbow, some papers in his hands and a broad smile on his face. The scene of the photo is the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and from the looks of it there was a rally for human and/or civil rights taking place in the background. Young, a civil rights icon of the highest order, was always in the middle of something. In fact, he still is. The post ‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville

Annual MLK Day parade highlights ongoing pursuit of King's dream. This year marked the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 that the United Ebony Society has been able to hold the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade for Gwinnett County.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school

A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
DULUTH, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy