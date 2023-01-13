Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta City Council could vote on new mayor’s office of policy Tuesday
When the Atlanta City Council meets on Tuesday, they will be considering an ordinance requested by Mayor Andre Dickens t...
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Morris Brown College receives largest grant in 20 years
The funding will be used to support academic programs and restore a historic building.
‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival
Among the many photos, paintings, portraits and awards in the waiting area outside the former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young’s Midtown office is a photo of him in younger days. He has his white shirt sleeves rolled up to the elbow, some papers in his hands and a broad smile on his face. The scene of the photo is the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and from the looks of it there was a rally for human and/or civil rights taking place in the background. Young, a civil rights icon of the highest order, was always in the middle of something. In fact, he still is. The post ‘Everybody in the world needs peace’: Andrew Young in full support of World Peace Revival appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Metro Atlanta pastors discuss Dr. King’s holiday and the role of the church during King’s movement
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — As many honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we know his legacy and roots are deep within the church especially in Atlanta. “Today’s is special for a variety of ways. A drum major of justice,” said Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. with Greater Travelers Rest.
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville
Annual MLK Day parade highlights ongoing pursuit of King's dream. This year marked the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 that the United Ebony Society has been able to hold the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade for Gwinnett County.
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
atlantafi.com
Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charg...
accesswdun.com
Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school
A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
Albany Herald
Gwinnett MLK Day Parade returns this year with new route in Lawrenceville
When Gwinnettians line up to either participate in, or watch, the county’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville on Monday, it will be the first time they’ve been able to do so since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, which is staged by the United...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Teenager charged in Mall of America fatal shooting arrested at DeKalb home
A teenager accused in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota was arrested Tuesday at a DeKalb County home,...
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
