A former NBC/Golf Channel broadcaster who defected to LIV Golf over the summer to call tournaments for the upstart circuit for “a lot of money,” David Feherty also moonlights as a comedian. During one of his routines last week, he joked with the crowd at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach that his Saudi-backed employer was close to signing a multi-year media rights deal with The CW Network, according to The Palm Beach Post. Since The CW has no other sports programming and is generally known for syndicated teen dramas and superhero shows, it was a decent joke.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO