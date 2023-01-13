Read full article on original website
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move
Investors are locking in expectations that the Fed will downshift its interest rate hike in February. Easing inflation is fueling a bullish view on a 25-basis-point move but shelter prices may still look sticky to policymakers. Market moves suggest the "iceberg of fear" around inflation is receding, one analyst said.
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
