Hornbacher's donates more than $80,000 to North Dakota's only food bank
(Fargo, ND) -- A local food bank is celebrating following a large donation from a regional grocery chain. Hornbacher's is donating $82,260 raised by customers to the Great Plains Food Bank. The donation funds were raised through their annual "Feed Hope" campaign, and will be used to feed hungry families, children and seniors across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
UPDATE: Man killed outside Wahpeton ice arena identified
WAHPETON, N.D.–A man is dead after a shooting outside an ice arena in Wahpeton Monday night. Wahpeton Police say they were dispatched on a shots fired call to the area near the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena at 7:11 p.m. Responding officers found an injured man outside a car across the street from the arena and began life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead after being transported to St. Francis hospital in neighboring Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
Eventide Senior Living Community in Moorhead responds to bed bug complaints in 4 apartments
(Fargo, ND) -- The Executive Director at a senior assisted living facility in Moorhead says they are clearing bed bugs found in apartment units. "Our first case started around September of 2022, so September of last year, and the case was under control, we treated it, and that was an isolated incident at the time, said Emily Kollar.
Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visit The Reserve at Woodland for Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting Event
Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland. Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to...
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
Fargo officials announce holiday closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's City Offices will be closing on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Fargo Public Library and Fargo Cass Public Health offices will also be closing on Jan 16. This includes specific MATBUS services; like NDSU's campus circulator, and routes 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, and NDSU TapRide. All garbage and recycling collection schedules will still be active, along with Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste Facility.
Tree pruning to lead to period road closure in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are being alerted of what could be a bit of a hitch in your commute to and from work and travel around the city Tuesday and Wednesday. On January 17th and 18th, the right lane of northbound 8th Street South will be closed in places from Main Avenue to 12th Avenue South for tree pruning work along the east boulevard.
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans will be expanding to West Fargo. The city commission approved a 5-year incentive to help the business make the move. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next...
West Fargo Educational Foundation awards mini-grants to staff
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Educational Foundation has awarded nearly $9,000 in mini-grants to 13 staff members with a focus on enhancing community and the learners’ experience within their building. Those grants dished out include:. • Michael Keogan, Cheney Middle School - $743 for a sensory room.
1-17-23 Tuesdays with Tony
On the first episode of Tuesdays With Tony, Tony dives into the topic of finances in both traditional and crypto. 02:07 - Jack Seaman owner of MinDak Gold & Silver. 26:30 - Eric Olsen owner of Digital Cash Services. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Tuesday from...
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
