Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
Illinois women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25
WCIA — The Illinois women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday. The Illini (15-3, 5-2 B1G) are coming off a win at Minnesota on Sunday in the team’s lone game since the previous poll was released. A big week looms for first […]
Michigan coach Matt Weiss on leave amid computer access crimes investigation
Matt Weiss, Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator, was reportedly placed on leave amid a University police investigation into a “report of computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, sources told Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy of ESPN. The “computer access crimes” reportedly occurred at Schembechler Hall, Michigan’s football facility, in December. ESPN reports that the University […] The post Michigan coach Matt Weiss on leave amid computer access crimes investigation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dain Dainja makes return to Minnesota to play in home state for first time in college
MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — The road back to his home state has been a long journey for Illinois forward Dain Dainja. From a standout Top 100 player nationally out of Brooklyn Park, a suburb just outside Minneapolis, to Baylor and now at Illinois, Dainja is making his first appearance as a college player in Minnesota Monday, […]
saturdaytradition.com
Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois LB, reveals plans for 2023 season
Calvin Hart Jr. has played the previous two seasons at Illinois after beginning his career at NC State. Now, he’s going to suit up for one final season in Champaign before moving on. Hart made his decision final on Tuesday, releasing a brief announcement on social media regarding his...
thechampaignroom.com
Shauna Green is setting the world on fire
Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Illinois and Indiana saved their seasons -- and for 1, momentum is assured
With the walls closing in on their seasons, the Big Ten’s preseason basketball favorites pushed back last week. And with each other looming on the schedule this week, either Illinois or Indiana is guaranteed to keep that momentum moving forward as it tries to climb back into contention. Both...
Illinois at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
Minnesota welcomes Illinois to Williams Arena today for a 5pm Big Ten tip off. Illinois hit a rough patch but seems to have found their footing with a three game win streak while the Minnesota Gophers are coming off of a win at Ohio State, their first Big Ten win of the season. Here is our Preview and Prediction for today's game!
Former Wolverine Will Play For Deion Sanders At Colorado
One of the Wolverines to hit the transfer portal has announced his commitment to Colorado.
Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
