Madonna: The Celebration Tour coming to Texas this year

TEXAS, USA — Fresh off wiping her Instagram account over the weekend, Madonna announced she's about to embark on a 35-city world tour. The 64-year-old singer said in a release that the tour will be an "artistic journey through four decades" of music. Madonna's tour will begin July 15...
Second cut fence found at Dallas Zoo after case with escaped leopard

DALLAS — Police have opened another criminal investigation at the Dallas Zoo after finding a second cut fence at a different animal habitat. Investigators filed a case on Friday after a clouded leopard named Nova escaped her habitat. She was found safe about seven hours after being reported missing and was returned to her enclosure. The 3-year-old, 25-pound cat was located about 150 yards from her habitat, within zoo grounds.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
