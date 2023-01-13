A man who crashed his vehicle, killing his son as he allegedly fled from police has now been charged in the case, according to KWWL. 38 year old Curtis Williams led Chickasaw County Deputies on a chase on September 26th, that ended in a crash near New Hampton. The pursuit reached speeds of 105 mph. Williams failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle rolling into the ditch. 18 year old Jaxon Williams was killed in the crash. Curtis Williams has now been charged with Homicide by Vehicle While Operating Under the Influence, Eluding While Operating Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, Operating a Non-registered Vehicle, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Maintain Control, and Speeding. Williams is being held on a $32,000 cash only bond.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO