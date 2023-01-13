Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty for Worth County collision that killed two
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County collision that killed two people. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial beginning March 1 for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged in Deadly Crash
A man who crashed his vehicle, killing his son as he allegedly fled from police has now been charged in the case, according to KWWL. 38 year old Curtis Williams led Chickasaw County Deputies on a chase on September 26th, that ended in a crash near New Hampton. The pursuit reached speeds of 105 mph. Williams failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle rolling into the ditch. 18 year old Jaxon Williams was killed in the crash. Curtis Williams has now been charged with Homicide by Vehicle While Operating Under the Influence, Eluding While Operating Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, Operating a Non-registered Vehicle, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Maintain Control, and Speeding. Williams is being held on a $32,000 cash only bond.
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
951thebull.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
KIMT
New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October. Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer. Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial for stealing from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult is pleading not guilty. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual. Court documents state Studer used...
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
kwayradio.com
Teen Crashed Into School Vehicle
The following is from the Bremer Co Sheriff’s Office:. On 01-13-2023 at 08:10 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2016 Ram truck driven by a 17 year old juvenile failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy suburban driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District. The occupants of the suburban were trapped and had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department. Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt both of Sumner were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
KCRG.com
4 injured after single-vehicle accident in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11: 23 am, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7600 block of N. Canfield for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Police say the driver lost control of their vehicle and crossed the center line, hitting a mile...
Radio Iowa
Howard County man charged with murder in killing of New Hampton man
An Elma man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Jonathan Esparza on October 20th in Elma. Authorities executed a search warrant at Jordan’s home on November 30th and human remains were found.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to stealing reward points from Worth County hotel
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of stealing hotel reward points is pleading not guilty. Reginald Terrell Jones, 30 of Richfield, is charged with second-degree theft. His trial is set to start on March 1 in Worth County District Court. The manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites...
KIMT
North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
KAAL-TV
Human remains in Howard County identified; suspect arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Police have identified the human remains found in an Elma home as Jonathan Esparza. On November 30th the Howard County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant of the home. During the investigation, they found human remains on the property.
KIMT
Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man. Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl. The search warrant happened...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
Comments / 0