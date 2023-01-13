Read full article on original website
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings
We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
A Montana Blue Angels Pilot Looks Back 32 Years
Call sign "Thumper." 32 years ago he was in the cockpit as a US Navy Blue Angel. On Friday, Ken Switzer, aka "Thumper", looked on as two pilots with the Blue Angels landed in Billings, Montana. Thumper is on the board for the group that is organizing this summer's Yellowstone...
Billings Chamber Celebrates Agriculture January 23rd Through 27th
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Ag Celebration Week, which will take place from January 23-27. The week is designed to recognize agriculture's vital role in our daily lives and to celebrate the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses that makeup Montana's leading industry. What can we expect...
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice
The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Be Kind Billings: Remember To Not Block Sidewalks With Your Ride
Today, I came across a post on Facebook showing a Snapchat of a pickup truck, and its hitch, blocking a sidewalk. Why is this an issue? Well, it isn't a big deal for most... but those who NEED the sidewalk for their mobility devices have problems. Wheelchairs, Crutches, Etc. The...
Billings PD Needs Your Help Finding Suspect In Casino Robbery
Back in early December, The Treasure Cove Casino was the site of a shooting, wounding an employee and a customer. At the time, no suspect was in custody. Now, Billings Police are asking for the help of the public at large to find this suspect. The robbery took place at...
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Kalua the Border Collie Mix is Ready for a Family to Love Him Furever
Our Wet Nose Wednesday Pet this week. Kalua is a three-year-old border collie mix and has a great personality. He is full of big smiles and loves butt-rubs. His smile stole the hearts of The Breakfast Flakes and the Morning Mix. Maybe we can convince Paul to take home this...
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks
Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help
Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent
As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
