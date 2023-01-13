Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Salinas man convicted in Norteno gang-related double attempted murder case
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced today that Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, a resident of Salinas, was found guilty by a jury for the 2017 Orchard Street double attempted murder of two Salinas residents. The jury returned guilty verdicts for first-degree conspiracy to commit murder...
Transgender activist and Deviants motor club member convicted of 2016 triple murder in Oakland
A San Jose woman and member of a motor club has been convicted of murdering a family in Oakland in 2016, according to a press release from the Office of the Alameda District Attorney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
sanbenito.com
Hollister inmate charged with 1994 San Jose cold case
Authorities recently charged a Hollister man with kidnapping in relation to a 1994 cold case robbery and sexual assault that occurred at a San Jose mall, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect, Thomas John Loguidice, 65, is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for...
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
KTVU FOX 2
Lyft driver stabs drunk passenger who couldn't give Daly City destination
DALY CITY, Calif. - A Lyft driver was arrested after stabbing a drunk passenger who couldn't provide an exact Daly City destination. Driver Rodney Glover, 69, picked up two men in San Francisco on Nov. 21 about 9:30 p.m. when the assault occurred, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
KTVU FOX 2
Family's plea for help solving hit & run case
CHP offered new information on Monday about what happened in the death of an East Bay teenager who disappeared on New Year's Day in Contra Costa County. Investigators now say Damond Lazenby was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
padailypost.com
Former sheriff appeals conviction
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is appealing a jury’s conviction that she traded gun permits for campaign donations, lied on campaign finance forms and covered up mismanagement in the jail. Her appeal, filed on Dec. 19, is largely symbolic: Smith has already retired and been replaced, and...
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured at about 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Murray Daggs, one of about a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Footage on the...
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2011 shooting
EAST PALO ALTO - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.Christian Fuentes, one of the suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher on July 13, 2011, was found guilty by a jury in September and was sentenced Thursday to the life term, prosecutors said.Fisher was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street when two suspects approached and opened fire. She was struck multiple...
SFist
SFFD Ambulance Stolen In Outer Sunset As Patient Was Being Brought to It, Taken on Joyride to Oakland
A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance was stolen out from under some EMTs on Monday evening, and multiple law enforcement agencies got involved in its pursuit until it was ultimately found abandoned on the other side of the Bay. The theft of the ambulance happened at 6:42 p.m. Monday near...
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police have arrested a 62-year-old man and his girlfriend for their involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a woman believed to be homeless. Police said William Hopkins allegedly confessed to being behind the wheel of a blue Audi that collided with a woman pushing a The post Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation appeared first on KION546.
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
San Jose woman claims husband forced her to kidnap Baby Brandon
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another strange twist happened in court Friday for an already bizarre baby kidnapping case in San Jose. A woman who pleaded no contest to kidnapping Baby Brandon from his grandmother’s home is now claiming that she was forced to commit the crime by someone who held a gun to her […]
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
rwcpulse.com
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
