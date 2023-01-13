Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities have charged dozens of people accused of rioting in Brazil’s capital to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent election defeat. In a statement Monday, the prosecutor-general’s office said it had filed charges against 39 people in connection to the Jan. 8 riots. The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property. The riots bore a strong similarity to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Congress by mobs who wanted to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in November’s election. Trump was one of Bolsonaro’s few foreign allies.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
KEYT
Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country’s sizable Polish minority. It was the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted of the charges of harming national security and inciting discord. Poczobut is a journalist for the influential Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and a top figure in the Union of Poles in Belarus. He has been behind bars since his detention in March 2021. He widely covered the protests that gripped Belarus for weeks in 2020 following a presidential election that gave Lukashenko a new term in office. The vote was widely regarded as fraudulent. The trial opened on Monday.
KEYT
Tirana protests UK official’s ‘verbal lynching’ of Albanians
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has handed a verbal note to the British ambassador to Tirana to protest what it called a “verbal lynching” by a U.K. official in comments about Albanian immigrants in the country. Tirana’s Foreign Ministry’s note Monday expressed “concern on the last statement of the Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick with discriminatory language about Albanians.” On Sunday Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said on social media she was “shocked beyond words to hear a minister of state in charge of immigration use such language to secure some extra miserable votes.” More than 10,000 Albanians illegally entered Britain by crossing the English Channel in small boats to seek asylum last year.
KEYT
EU seeking to offset Biden’s green plans with own subsidies
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders and member nations are putting forward moves to ensure the EU would not be left behind by the United States in the green industry race. EU leaders see the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as an attempt to cut European firms out of the lucrative American market for clean energy technology like electric vehicles. They say it excessively favors a “made-in-America” approach that discriminates against European multinationals. France especially has stood up to push through bigger subsidies in green sectors faster. EU Council President Charles Michel said Monday that “it is crucial that the EU remains an attractive place to invest, innovate and produce.”
KEYT
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by Philippine court of tax evasion
A Philippine court on Wednesday acquitted Nobel laureate Maria Ressa of tax evasion, ending a raft of legal hearings against the veteran Filipino-American journalist that she said were “politically motivated.”. Ressa, CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, was cleared of four counts...
KEYT
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties Monday to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation. Hans Grundberg expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, telling the U.N. Security Council Monday, “We are witnessing a potential step change in the trajectory of this eight-year-conflict.” He said these ongoing efforts shouldn’t be wasted, and that demands “responsible actions” by Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels.
KEYT
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.
KEYT
Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups are urging Sri Lanka’s government to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country’s economic crisis. He has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws. A court on Tuesday ordered him remanded until Jan. 31. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, courts routinely deny bail if it’s opposed by the attorney general. Mudalige was involved in months of anti-government demonstrations last year. The protesters demanded reforms to resolve the economic crisis that caused shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicine after Sri Lanka defaulted on its massive debt.
KEYT
Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes are pouring in for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Police say one of her guards was also killed in the attack on Sunday, the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover. Karen Decker, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, tweeted: “Hold the perpetrators accountable!”
KEYT
China’s NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. says it has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, in an escalating public spat. Blizzard said in November that its 14-year partnership with NetEase was set to end, spelling the imminent withdrawal of games such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch from China on Jan. 23. In a statement, NetEase said Blizzard made an offer to extend the partnership for six months under existing terms while it seeks a new partner in China. NetEase called the proposal “rude, inappropriate, and not in line with business logic.”
KEYT
Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion. Sen. Keith Regier, the proposal’s sponsor, argued during a committee hearing Tuesday that the phrase “individual privacy” in the state Constitution should also refer to unborn babies that are individuals who have rights that should not be infringed upon. State efforts to regulate abortion became more urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June — in the Dobbs v. Jackson case — to leave abortion rights up to the states.
KEYT
Prominent Pakistani lawyer shot dead inside court building, police say
A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist was shot dead on Monday at a court building in the northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police and a witness. Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot six times in a break room at the Peshawar High Court, Capital City police officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told CNN.
KEYT
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for...
KEYT
France: March, Eiffel Tower display back Iran’s activists
PARIS (AP) — Up to 12,000 people have marched to the EU Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters. And the Eiffel Tower lit the night Monday with the slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom,” which embodies the protest movement spilling beyond Iran. The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran.” It was a tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions. Protesters want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran. The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day Iran’s last shah left his country forever.
KEYT
Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling
MACAO (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer has been sentenced to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in 2021 on accusations he ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate with others. Macao is the only place in China where casinos are legal, and junket operators such as Suncity were a key part of its gaming industry. Chau’s case was one of the gambling hub’s biggest criminal cases in years. The junket sector slumped after Chau’s arrest, with Suncity shutting its VIP rooms. Another junket business leader was arrested last year for allegedly running illegal gambling operations.
Comments / 0