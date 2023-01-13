ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford High students give firefighting a try

By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwRTp_0kE7CkmH00
Oxford  Firefighter Zach Osborne watches as an Oxford High student put on firefighting gear. By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Thirty Oxford High School students were given a “hands-on” opportunity Wednesday to experience what a career as a firefighter would be like.

The Oxford Fire Department welcomed the students to the department’s training center for a Fire Academy Expo, allowing them to interact with current firefighters and the tools of the trade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found B/M Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Highlands College opens new residential hall—a $20M gift from Hobby Lobby CEO

A new residence hall is the latest addition to Highlands College’s 70-acre campus in Birmingham, which opened in January 2022. This is the first on-campus living space for Highlands College and they have plans to build a second residential building in the future. Keep reading to learn about the features and the family behind the donation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — An apparent homicide investigation is underway in Sylacauga after police officers found a victim inside a crashed vehicle. According to Lt. Willis Whatley of Sylacauga police, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive on Jan. 16. When officers arrived, they found...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder after death of 81-year-old Sylacauga man

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who has been in custody for the assault of an 81-year-old Sylacauga man has now been charged with murder. On January 13, 2023, Christopher Adam Grantham was served with an arrest warrant on murder charges in the death of 81-year-old Douglas Jude. The...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local students named to JSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. –  Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022. To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA.   Local students include:  Katherine E. Robles of Arab Wesley Kent Tyler of Arab  Mary A. Whitlow of Arab Billy Atchley of Arab Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab Hannah Denise Hallmark of Arab Chloe Ann Thompson of Cullman  Zachary McClain of Cullman Ashley D. Barnett of Cullman Jordan Riley Allbright of Cullman Kolton L. Guthrie of Cullman Abigail Kristin Curtis of Cullman  Emily P. Hancock of...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
5K+
Followers
148
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy