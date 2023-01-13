NEW YORK (AP) — Party City filed has for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO