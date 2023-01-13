ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Conversation With: Kellie Sirna

In 2022, leader of Dallas-based Studio 11 Design, Kellie Sirna, completed projects for Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love, The Thompson Hotel Buckhead in Atlanta, and more. Her firm was also awarded Design Firm of the Year by New York-based Boutique Design and brought in record revenue during the final four months of 2022. These milestones came during a challenging time of restructuring, as Sirna dissolved a longtime business partnership with her co-founder Stacy Elliston and became Studio 11’s sole leader. “It’s exciting to know that when push comes to shove, I do well under pressure, but so does this team,” Sirna says. Here, she shares her recent wins and how she navigated large operational shifts, while remaining focused on growth.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

New Podcast: Rev. Peter Johnson’s Living History

How the Rev. Peter Johnson tells it: it’s 1969 and he’s a 23-year-old with big goals and a bigger mouth. He’s known for cursing out racist sheriffs and other authority figures who trammel the rights of others, particularly based on the color of their skin. In the ’60s, that tendency often landed him in jail.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/18/23)

City Might Be Giving You a Refund On Your Sanitation Bill. The rollout of the new trash pickup program has been such a pain that the city is considering kicking some money back to residents. It’s just being discussed at the moment, but it would appear that folks who had to wait over a week for a pickup would be eligible. Homeowners pay $35.81 a month for trash and recycling services.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Parkland’s Hospital at Home Program Is Safe for Now

When patients who need hospital-level care are at home, recovery is improved if they can receive that same level of care in a familiar setting. As a part of the public health emergency, Medicare allows health systems to provide care at home on a broader scale than ever before. The Hospital at Home program enables health systems to extend their acute care hospital services into their patient’s homes, with positive feedback from the provider and patient alike.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy