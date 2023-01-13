In 2022, leader of Dallas-based Studio 11 Design, Kellie Sirna, completed projects for Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love, The Thompson Hotel Buckhead in Atlanta, and more. Her firm was also awarded Design Firm of the Year by New York-based Boutique Design and brought in record revenue during the final four months of 2022. These milestones came during a challenging time of restructuring, as Sirna dissolved a longtime business partnership with her co-founder Stacy Elliston and became Studio 11’s sole leader. “It’s exciting to know that when push comes to shove, I do well under pressure, but so does this team,” Sirna says. Here, she shares her recent wins and how she navigated large operational shifts, while remaining focused on growth.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO