KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary. The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO