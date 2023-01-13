Read full article on original website
Police searching for car involved in deadly North Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.
Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on Sunday for a missing teen out of Sevierville. John Tipton, 19, was last seen in the area near Winfield Dunn Parkway on Sunday. He is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Tipton was...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and multiple were injured, including two children, in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street around 3:15 on Jan. 17. The crash involved...
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
Tennessee state park asking for raptor food donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary. The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Oneida woman charged with child neglect after young children discovered outside in cold weather
ONEIDA | An Oneida mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police spotted her unattended young children wandering outside in cold weather. Amber N. Huckeby, 33, of a North Oneida Circle address, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Big South Fork Medical Center, where her children were being checked out.
THP trooper rescues owl in road
On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
TDOC: Inmate on death row since 1996 for East TN murders dies in prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said a man sentenced to death in 1996 died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday. It said James Dellinger, 71, died of natural causes. His attorney said he had cancer. Dellinger was sentenced to death for first-degree murder...
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area to host trapper training camp
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is teaming up with local trappers to host a youth camp in March at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County. The course will run from March 10 through 12. The free course will introduce kids to trapping and...
