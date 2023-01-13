ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, TN

wvlt.tv

Police searching for car involved in deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on Sunday for a missing teen out of Sevierville. John Tipton, 19, was last seen in the area near Winfield Dunn Parkway on Sunday. He is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Tipton was...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
CLINTON, TN
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Tennessee state park asking for raptor food donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary. The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP trooper rescues owl in road

On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
KNOXVILLE, TN

