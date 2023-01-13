ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Man facing homicide charge for midtown Billings crime spree

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEE6f_0kE7CMmx00

Authorities have identified the man accused of killing one man and shooting another before holing up in a home in a seven-hour standoff with police in a Jan. 8 midtown Billings crime spree .

Thomas John Slevira, 32, was charged Friday with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He has not appeared in Yellowstone County District Court.

Yellowstone County prosecutors alleged in court documents that Slevira shot and killed Carlos Delao, 45, while he was sitting in his own vehicle at 1205 Avenue F.

Slevira then stole the vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, and crashed into a power pole and other vehicles a few blocks away at Big B Bingo on 12th Street West. Surveillance video showed he fled the vehicle and allegedly broke into the back door of a home at 1207 Burlington Ave., according to court documents.

Officers found syringes and guns in the Tahoe at the crash scene.

Prosecutors stated that about 25 people were in the house for a children's birthday party when Slevira broke in and promptly fell down the stairs by the door.

At least a dozen children were in the residence. Four men went downstairs to check on the commotion and confronted Slevira.

One man told police that Slevira cycled a round in his gun and pointed it at the group. He allegedly shot one man, identified by family members as 41-year-old Erik Brady , in the chest, and the men fled the basement, according to prosecutors. Brady survived and was taken to a hospital.

One of the men got a gun and stood at the top of the stairs to keep Slevira downstairs while the rest cleared the house.

When police arrived, Slevira fired multiple rounds out the front of the house as the occupants were fleeing.

Police negotiators eventually got Slevira to agree to come out of the basement, but he resisted and had to be forcibly removed by police from the home, according to court documents.

He was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare for treatment of wounds. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, police were called to the hospital after Slevira tried to escape and was stopped by a probation officer. He tried to grab the officer's gun and was tased, according to court documents.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking for your help in Billings alleged kidnapping

The BPD is continuing to ask the public for any information about an alleged kidnapping that happened in the early morning hours of Friday. Police report officers responded to a weapons call in the 3000 block of 4th street at 3:33 am Friday morning. Although there was no injury reported...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD searching for second teen suspect in convenience store shooting

Around 8 pm Friday night, two teenagers hit up a convenience store and stole some merchandise, according to Sgt. Schnelbach of the BPD. The store employee was assaulted but was not hurt by life-threatening injuries. One suspect dropped a gun which AD’d into his own foot. and one suspect remains...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help

Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd

A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy