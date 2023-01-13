ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Launches Loved01 Skin And Body Care Brand

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
John Legend has announced plans to launch his own body and skincare brand, which is geared toward consumers with deeply melanated skin. The brand, which is called Loved01, is unisex and will launch on Feb. 1 in 2,000 CVS stores and online. It will then become available in 500 Walmart stores beginning in March. The EGOT winner , who partnered with A-Frame Brands for the venture, spoke recently about his latest endeavor.

“I’ve collaborated with other skin care brands over the years, like Kiehl’s and SK-II, and it’s an important category for me,” Legend said in an exclusive interview with Beauty Inc . “I care about my skin and taking good care of it, as I’m on TV and taking photographs a lot. Everybody deserves to have products that are formulated with them in mind.”

“I was always interested in launching my own skin care brand, but I didn’t want to do it just because I’m famous,” the crooner added. “I might be able to sell a bunch of skin care products, but I wanted it to have a reason to exist.”

Ideated by Dr. Naana Boakye, Loved1 products will be priced from $10 to $15. The brand will be A-Frame’s latest celebrity-driven collaboration, as it previously developed skincare brands for Naomi Osaka (Kinlò) , Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade (Proudly). Loved01 will mark Legend’s return to the skincare game, as he was an early investor in Bevel, which rap star Nas also holds a stake in.

John Legend is the latest famous face to toss his hat into the celebrity skincare ring. But the EGOT winner is explaining why his brand is different from all the rest. Legend sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE, where the award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur dished on the launch of his personal care brand Loved01 and its special focus on those with melanin-rich skin. The Glory singer admits “everybody is doing a skincare line,” when it comes to the large number of celebrity-backed skin products on the market.
