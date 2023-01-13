Read full article on original website
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Scorpion Found In Raspberries In Western New York?
There are a number of things you hope not to find in any food you are about to eat but the top of the list has to be a scorpion! There is a Facebook post that is getting plenty of attention these days from a guy who found one in his raspberries!
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
wearebuffalo.net
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Look! NY Has One of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the Entire World
Travel and Leisure magazine named the top 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world and Niagara Falls made the list. Niagara Falls consists of the Bridal Veil Falls on the New York side or the American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls across the river on the Canadian side. They are worthy of being on this list. I have visited many times in all different seasons and it is truly breathtaking. Just think one of the seven wonders of the world and the most beautiful waterfalls in the world is right here in New York state!
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Future of Gas Stoves in New York: What to Know Ahead of a Ban
A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new. Two years ago, the City Council moved to...
wdkx.com
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Are These Fireplaces illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning.
Most Expensive House For Sale in New York State
This single-family house built in 2005 has a mind-blowing price tag but is absolutely gorgeous.
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
Which Girl Scout Cookie flavor is the most popular among New Yorkers?
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
