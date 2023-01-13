ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

101.5 WPDH

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
wearebuffalo.net

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

Look! NY Has One of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the Entire World

Travel and Leisure magazine named the top 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world and Niagara Falls made the list. Niagara Falls consists of the Bridal Veil Falls on the New York side or the American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls across the river on the Canadian side. They are worthy of being on this list. I have visited many times in all different seasons and it is truly breathtaking. Just think one of the seven wonders of the world and the most beautiful waterfalls in the world is right here in New York state!
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Future of Gas Stoves in New York: What to Know Ahead of a Ban

A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new. Two years ago, the City Council moved to...
NEW YORK STATE
wdkx.com

Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
96.1 The Breeze

Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

