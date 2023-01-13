ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Odell Beckham Jr defends calling passenger ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ in flight tirade

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdVDz_0kE7ByvQ00

Odell Beckham Jr has defended calling passengers “fat” and “ugly” in a foul-mouthed tirade as he was being kicked off an American Airline flight.

The former NFL star was involved in the ugly incident in Miami in November, but police bodycam footage of it has only just been made public.

Beckham hurled abuse at passengers in the first class section of the flight as they begged him to get off the flight. When he refused to leave, the whole flight was forced to get off.

Miami-Dade Police officers were called to the flight when cabin staff said that the athlete was unresponsive when repeatedly asked to buckle his seatbelt prior to take-off.

Officers were told he was “belligerent and non-compliant” during the incident.

“Got life fu**** up, I’m sorry. All you had to do was wake me up,” he can be heard telling other passengers .

Beckham, 30, was eventually escorted off the plane by police and the plane was able to leave hours late.

He expressed frustration on Twitter on Thursday that the footage had been released by authorities.

“My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No,” he tweeted .

Beckham, who is currently without a team because of an injury, wrote on the platform that he “WASNT there to be a rule breaker.”

He added: “That Fknn seatbelt ain’t saving a damn thing…. Just fly the plane and land it.”

Beckham wrote that he quickly fell asleep on the plane after “intentionally stayin up to sleep thru the entire flight. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.”

Beckham had some extra words for the passenger whom he called “ugly.”

“I can’t lie I was so mad…… bro really said everything but the N word to me… he had to get it … if him and the other white gentleman wouldn’t of looked to me with such and entitling manner. I woulda removed myself from the plane. That’s the real reason everyone had to get off,” he said .

