Pensioner jailed for life for murder and rape of teenager in oldest double jeopardy case

A pensioner has been sentenced to life in prison after a one-in-a-billion DNA match led to his conviction.

Dennis McGrory raped and murdered 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her Islington home in 1975 when he was aged 28.

He was cleared for the murder the year after her death but has been convicted decades later after swabs of her body produced a match.

The victim’s family described the decades McGrory spent out of prison as “soul-destroying.”

It was the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.