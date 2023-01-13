ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensioner jailed for life for murder and rape of teenager in oldest double jeopardy case

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

A pensioner has been sentenced to life in prison after a one-in-a-billion DNA match led to his conviction.

Dennis McGrory raped and murdered 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her Islington home in 1975 when he was aged 28.

He was cleared for the murder the year after her death but has been convicted decades later after swabs of her body produced a match.

The victim’s family described the decades McGrory spent out of prison as “soul-destroying.”

It was the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after 'one-in-a-billion' DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery's body produced a "one-in-a-billion" DNA match decades later.
Killer rapist jailed for life in oldest double jeopardy case

A killer rapist who murdered a teenager nearly 50 years ago has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years and 126 days in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The 75-year-old was cleared of murder the following year on the directions of a judge but was finally convicted decades later after swabs from Ms Montgomery's body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match.After a 2003 change in the law on double jeopardy, McGrory's case was referred to the Court of Appeal and sent for a fresh trial at the Old Bailey.Sentencing McGrory, who appeared at Huntingdon Crown court via video-link from HMP Peterborough on Friday, Mr Justice Bryan told the killer: "I have no doubt whatsoever that you intended to kill her in your brutal attack on her."You put Jacqui through a horrific, violent and sustained ordeal in her own home – a place where she was entitled to feel safe."
Community Policy