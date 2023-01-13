NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. It’s not quite the Granary, and it’s not quite Downtown. But the teams responsible for developing a stretch between those two neighborhoods have quickly assembled a district that’s on its way to standing alone in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO