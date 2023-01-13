ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a tour of the Post District, Salt Lake City’s new mixed-use neighborhood

NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. It’s not quite the Granary, and it’s not quite Downtown. But the teams responsible for developing a stretch between those two neighborhoods have quickly assembled a district that’s on its way to standing alone in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival 2023 guide

There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues, so people should plan to take public transit and/or walk everywhere possible. The China Bridge parking lot in Old Town will be open via Marsac Ave, although rates are higher than normal:. Thursday, Jan.19 at $40. Friday, Jan. 20...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
