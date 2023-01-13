Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park Record
Park City police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
kjzz.com
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal headed back to Park City Planning Commission with parking tweaks
Nothing much has changed in Deer Valley’s plans since the commission last met to discuss the project just before Christmas. The resort previously requested less parking than required, but now says it can build the over 2,000 parking spaces the city’s code says must accompany the proposed development.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a tour of the Post District, Salt Lake City’s new mixed-use neighborhood
NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. It’s not quite the Granary, and it’s not quite Downtown. But the teams responsible for developing a stretch between those two neighborhoods have quickly assembled a district that’s on its way to standing alone in Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
Salt Lake City International Airport ranked best airport for travel in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport was named the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed. According to a new report […]
Inaugural Snowfest at Heber Valley Airport complete with snowmen, art, food trucks
HEBER CITY, Utah — On Saturday, January 21, Heber City and the Heber Valley Airport host the first annual Snowfest, where snowmen and art will line the runways at this […]
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
Sundance Film Festival 2023 guide
There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues, so people should plan to take public transit and/or walk everywhere possible. The China Bridge parking lot in Old Town will be open via Marsac Ave, although rates are higher than normal:. Thursday, Jan.19 at $40. Friday, Jan. 20...
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
Park City gets art donation of elk statues across from McPolin Barn
The two statues consist of reflective elk silhouettes designed by Jackson Hole-based artist Bland Hoke. Each elk is 9 feet wide and 9 feet tall, and are designed to show the outline shape of an elk. Steel was used for the skeleton and silhouette. The nonprofit Save People Save Wildlife...
Basin Recreation wants to hear from Park City youth to help shape its future
Last year Basin Recreation began envisioning the future of recreation in the Snyderville Basin. With demographic shifts and growth in the area, residents’ demands, and interests are changing. The organization has scheduled focus groups and Zoom calls this month to hear different needs and desires from the community. Dana...
1 hospitalized after shooting at Ogden intersection
One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
ksl.com
1 dead, 2 injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred early Sunday. The first crash killed a man and the second seriously injured two people. About 1:43 a.m. police received a call about a person on the ground on 700 East near 500 South.
kmyu.tv
Two stranded stranded snowmobilers rescued from steep canyon in Wasatch County
KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams helped two snowmobilers who became stranded on a steep canyon in deep snow. They responded to Nobletts Creek in Wasatch County on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. More from 2News. Officials said it took approximately five and a half hours to assist...
Heber City Council begins 2023 with airport, water decisions
This week, the Heber City Council has decisions to make about its airport and how people water their lawns in town. Heber’s plan for airport upgrades is nearly ready, and the Heber City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to move the process into a new phase. Heber City...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0