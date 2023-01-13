Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
PEARL RIVER, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
According to the Pearl River Police Department (PRPD), Charles Shannon Parker was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection to the burglaries.Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
PRPD said that between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, the Pearl River area had seen 18 storage unit burglaries.
After an investigation, Parker was identified as a suspect. PRPD also said that Parker was wanted for several felony warrants from the following police departments:
- Pearl River Police Department
- Slidell Police Department
- Pass Christian Police Department
- Gulfport Police Department
- Mississippi Department of Corrections
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
According to PRDP, Parker was arrested while committing another storage unit burglary.
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0