Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested

PEARL RIVER, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.

According to the Pearl River Police Department (PRPD), Charles Shannon Parker was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection to the burglaries.

PRPD said that between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, the Pearl River area had seen 18 storage unit burglaries.

After an investigation, Parker was identified as a suspect. PRPD also said that Parker was wanted for several felony warrants from the following police departments:

Pearl River Police Department

Slidell Police Department

Pass Christian Police Department

Gulfport Police Department

Mississippi Department of Corrections

According to PRDP, Parker was arrested while committing another storage unit burglary.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

