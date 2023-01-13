ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Despr_0kE7BCzu00

PEARL RIVER, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.

According to the Pearl River Police Department (PRPD), Charles Shannon Parker was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection to the burglaries.

Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma

PRPD said that between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, the Pearl River area had seen 18 storage unit burglaries.

After an investigation, Parker was identified as a suspect. PRPD also said that Parker was wanted for several felony warrants from the following police departments:

  • Pearl River Police Department
  • Slidell Police Department
  • Pass Christian Police Department
  • Gulfport Police Department
  • Mississippi Department of Corrections
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

According to PRDP, Parker was arrested while committing another storage unit burglary.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'

Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy