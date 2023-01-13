ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Finally Confirms Whether or Not She Dated Both Diddy and His Son Justin

By Xara Aziz
 4 days ago

Lori Harvey is known in entertainment circles not to speak publicly of rumors about her love life, but it appears she’s beginning to find her voice – and beginning to use it.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Hollywood socialite opened up about advice her stepfather Steve Harvey gave her about rumors of her relationships.

“Just remember that you’re the prize, always,” she recalls the comedian telling her. “It means not compromising my value, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than I deserve and walking away from a situation that no longer serves me.”

When asked what has been one of the craziest rumors she heard about herself, she replied, “full blown stories I’ve heard such as I’ve dated a father and son before.”

She further went on to denounce rumors that she is a lesbian. All in all, she says, the rumors are quite entertaining to her. She said she would not allow them to break her down and lets them fall by the waist side.

In an exclusive interview on Essence’s Black Love issue, the magazine’s January/February cover star opened up about her life, love and burgeoning career.

“This moment is about me,” Harvey told the publication. “I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

She added: “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Rumors have swirled in recent days that the SKN by LH founder is currently dating Snowfall actor Damson Idris after pictures surfaced of the pair out for dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood. Following dinner, it was reported that the two went on to meet with friends for Zack Bia’s birthday.

Neither has confirmed the rumors, but shortly after the 25-year-old announced that she was Essence’s latest cover star, Idris took to social media to congratulate Harvey.

Earlier this year, the Memphis-born model and daughter to comedian Steve Harvey made national headlines when it was confirmed that she and Creed star Michael B. Jordan had called it quits after dating for a year.

Neither Jordan nor Harvey have opened up about the breakup, although Harvey did allude to her former relationship in an interview with Teyana Taylor stating that in the future, she would be “dating on her own terms.

At the time of the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

The source continued: “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

