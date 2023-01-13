ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

Raleigh to flush water lines after complaints of discoloration

The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines today because of discolored water coming from taps. Officials said the discolored water could be iron residue left behind -- and should clear up after running the water for a while. They say it isn't a serious water quality issue. The...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 adults, 3 children displaced in Durham apartment complex fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children. At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Police Department’s crisis support unit to get $800k boost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the civil unrest spurred by George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, the Raleigh Police Department began developing a program that focused on getting people help with mental health or social help rather than police intervention. The City of Raleigh launched their ACORNS program...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Non-discrimination ordinance debate returns to Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, community members rallied outside the Holly Springs town hall, advocating for a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO). But this isn’t the first time. The town first looked at the idea following the Wake County’s adoption of an NDO across unincorporated areas, with the...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WAKE FOREST, NC

