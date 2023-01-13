Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
WRAL
Raleigh to flush water lines after complaints of discoloration
The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines today because of discolored water coming from taps. Officials said the discolored water could be iron residue left behind -- and should clear up after running the water for a while. They say it isn't a serious water quality issue. The...
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
cbs17
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
cbs17
3 adults, 3 children displaced in Durham apartment complex fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children. At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from...
cbs17
Bridge crossing I-95 in Dunn closed for a month after truck damaged steel beams
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pope Road bridge that crosses Interstate 95 at Exit 72 could be shut down for at least a month, after a truck hauling an excavator damaged two steel beams. The truck passed under it on I-95 when the load slammed into the bridge on...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
'Ambulances are literally falling apart.' Durham paramedics say available EMS vehicles are dropping
Fewer ambulances leave EMS workers running from one call to the next with minimal time for breaks.
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
cbs17
Firefighter taken to hospital during large Wake County house fire south of Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Wake County Monday night struggled to get a house fire under control south of Garner. The fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road, according to Garner fire officials. By 8:45 p.m., the fire was put out...
cbs17
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able...
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department’s crisis support unit to get $800k boost
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the civil unrest spurred by George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, the Raleigh Police Department began developing a program that focused on getting people help with mental health or social help rather than police intervention. The City of Raleigh launched their ACORNS program...
cbs17
Non-discrimination ordinance debate returns to Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, community members rallied outside the Holly Springs town hall, advocating for a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO). But this isn’t the first time. The town first looked at the idea following the Wake County’s adoption of an NDO across unincorporated areas, with the...
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
cbs17
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
cbs17
No snow yet — but the Triangle still has time, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some very cold days, the Triangle winter so far has brought no wintry precipitation other than a few flurries Saturday morning. So what is going on?. Part of it is a changing climate, but some of it is just bad timing. “You need many...
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
cbs17
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents looking for medicine for their sick children are still finding empty shelves in some stores, and the issue has been going on for weeks. “We are still having a lot of difficulty with finding Tylenol products, they are on long-term backorder,” Melissa Illig said, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner.
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
