Annapolis, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police make arrested in Dundalk shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they made an arrested in the Dundalk shooting on Monday. Police say detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened at around 5:30 p. on the unit block of Shipping Place,. Officers found a man in his 30s injured with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
ODENTON, MD
Shore News Network

Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame

SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman, dog recovering after shooting in Brooklyn Park, say police

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police released new details about the shooting of a woman and her dog in Brooklyn Park yesterday evening. The shooting happened about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue, according to police. Police say the woman was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD

