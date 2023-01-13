Read full article on original website
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retires from police force
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Beloved Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retired on Tuesday after a long career of using her nose the help the department. Laura has sniffed over 125 kilos of CDS, seized $400,00,00 in US Dollars, and had 187 drug finds, according to the authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police make arrested in Dundalk shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they made an arrested in the Dundalk shooting on Monday. Police say detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened at around 5:30 p. on the unit block of Shipping Place,. Officers found a man in his 30s injured with...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Baltimore grandmother at East Baltimore church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021, the City State's Attorney's Office confirmed. Smith received a sentence of Life suspending all but 50 years, followed by five years of probation. Police identified Smith in...
foxbaltimore.com
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog recovering after shooting in Brooklyn Park, say police
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police released new details about the shooting of a woman and her dog in Brooklyn Park yesterday evening. The shooting happened about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue, according to police. Police say the woman was...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teen boys taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore double shooting Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
