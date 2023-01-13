ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Health Department taps new medical marijuana program leadership

By Sara DiNatale
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6Quj_0kE79Hs800
Photos obtained from Department of Health show marijuana plants at a Mockingbird secondary facility in greenhouses without walls, and without tracking tags for the plants — an apparent violation of state growing regulations.

Mississippi’s fledgling Medical Cannabis Program will have a new director starting next week, according to a state Health Department letter obtained by Mississippi Today.

The letter states that the marijuana office’s current attorney, Laura Goodson, will take over as department’s “acting director” starting Tuesday. The cannabis program’s current director, Kris Jones Adcock, has taken on a new department-wide role.

“Ms. Adcock was promoted – due to her excellent qualifications and ability to effectively develop and produce successful program areas within the Agency,” Department of Health spokesperson Liz Sharlot said in a statement. “Ms. Adcock will continue to maintain authority and oversight within the MMCP Program.”

Mississippi Today obtained another letter dated Nov. 29 that announced Adcock assumed a new position on Dec. 1 as the Department of Health’s assistant senior deputy. That position requires her to work alongside Senior Director Jim Craig in the department’s central offices.

That November letter, written by State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, states Adcock would continue her existing roles – as head of the cannabis program and another department office focused on domestic violence – “during the transition.”

That means for the last five weeks, Adcock has been wearing three hats. Adcock was still working for the domestic violence office when she first took on the medical cannabis program last year.

“Mrs. Goodson brings a wealth of knowledge, legal and management experience to the program,” Adcock writes in her letter announcing the change. “I will continue to work with Mrs. Goodson to ensure continuity in the program.”

The letter also says the office will work quickly to fill the legal position Goodson held.

Goodson will still report to Adcock in her new position, according to the Health Department.

The leadership change comes as Mississippi’s first batches of legal cannabis are nearing entry to the market.

This week, the state gave the first lab – Steep Hill in Flowood – the greenlight to begin testing marijuana flower so it can be approved for sale.

The Health Department’s medical cannabis office has been under some scrutiny since October, when the surge of applications for licenses hit a bottleneck. The office charged with licensing cultivators, workers and labs had only three staffers and no investigators.

Mississippi Today also obtained copies of photos in October showing one cultivator was not following state growing regulations.

The Health Department said at that time it was trying to fill 25 positions for its medical marijuana program and had three more workers scheduled to start by Nov. 1.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 6

Related
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Attorney General Fitch joins 21-state challenge to proxy firms’ ESG practices

JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mpbonline.org

Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff

Teachers from across Mississippi are meeting with lawmakers to talk about improvements that could be made to the public education system. Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff. Mississippi has ranked relatively high in national scores for educational achievement in recent years, and state lawmakers continue to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators

Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Mississippi Reports 14th COVID-19 Death of Child

A 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19, the state’s department of health said Wednesday. The infant under the age of one was the most recent child to die in Mississippi. The child was the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. According...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

The Purposefully Broken Lawmaking Process in Jackson

Note: This analysis was first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to legislative analyses and up-to-date information about what’s happening under the Capitol dome. Think back to grade school and Mississippi civics lessons about our representative form of...
JACKSON, MS
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Mississippi loses one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman

Mississippi has lost one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman. I don’t remember one issue regarding civil rights in any form that Mrs. Pittman hasn’t been involved in impacting – from proper funding of state education, improving the number of certified teachers in poor districts, reducing mass incarceration of Black folks (including closing the school-house to jailhouse pipeline), fighting for fair representation on school boards, voter education and registration, working to save Smith Robertson Museum, changing the Mississippi flag, Census work, redistricting, Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, the Ayers case to properly fund public HBCUs, and so much more. One of the most noted accomplishments is her contribution in having the Jackson International Airport named in honor of Medgar Evers. Yet, for Mrs. Pittman, the symbolism of that act is only essential because it serves as an example of what Black folks can accomplish and that we must be dedicated to Evers’ actions as well as his words.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi doctor, clinic to pay more than $1.8 million after bilking government with false Medicare, Medicaid claims

A Mississippi Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine clinic and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million after bilking the federal government by filing false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, it’s owner Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a subsidiary Champion Orthopedics, have agreed to pay $1,870,714.83...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy