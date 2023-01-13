ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 69-year-old woman killed inside church

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith, the suspect accused of killing 69-year-old Evelyn Player inside her church has pleaded guilty. The horrific crime has reminded Baltimore residents of how the continued violence in the city is happening more and more in the unlikeliest places. According to the Baltimore City State's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk

DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy