foxbaltimore.com
Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
foxbaltimore.com
Wbaltv.com
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
CBS News
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 69-year-old woman killed inside church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith, the suspect accused of killing 69-year-old Evelyn Player inside her church has pleaded guilty. The horrific crime has reminded Baltimore residents of how the continued violence in the city is happening more and more in the unlikeliest places. According to the Baltimore City State's...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police investigating Monday night shooting
A person was found with a gunshot wound in the unit block of Shipping Place in Dundalk. There is no word on the victims injuries or identity.
foxbaltimore.com
Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk
DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed inside Lansdowne High School released from hospital
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl who wasstabbed last week inside Lansdowne High School is out of the hospital. Video above: Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne HS. The student returned home with family after she was seriously hurt when police said one of her classmates used...
