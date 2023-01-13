ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Change In SNAP Benefits Coming To Nevadans

Since the start of the pandemic, SNAP participants have been receiving second monthly payments known as supplemental emergency allotments. The change stems from the recently signed into law Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, which terminates EA assistance in all states after the issuance of February 2023 benefits.
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV

