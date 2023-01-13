Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s appointments to state departments
Gov. Joe Lombardo has appointed new leaders for several state departments as the transition to his administration continues. Here is a running list.
8newsnow.com
Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed to remains a mystery
A substance that a correctional officer was exposed to inside a Nevada prison remains a mystery.
mynews4.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to recruit 230 health care professionals
Following recent layoffs of health care professionals in Southern Nevada, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is looking to fill 230 positions at sites in the Las Vegas region.
2news.com
Change In SNAP Benefits Coming To Nevadans
Since the start of the pandemic, SNAP participants have been receiving second monthly payments known as supplemental emergency allotments. The change stems from the recently signed into law Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, which terminates EA assistance in all states after the issuance of February 2023 benefits.
Lombardo's first executive orders rescind Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates, address state workforce vacancies
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed his first two executive orders this week, he announced in a tweet Friday. The first order repeals all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration, and the second directs state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person office operations by July 1.
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
sparkstrib.com
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
Fox5 KVVU
Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
