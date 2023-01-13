ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

syr.edu

Libraries and Graduate Student Organization Hosting Spring 2023 Workshops

Syracuse University Libraries and the Graduate Student Organization (GSO) are hosting a series of workshops for graduate students throughout the Spring 2023 semester. The Graduate Research Roundtable Series provides academic and professional development for graduate students of all disciplines and actively engages them with specialized resources and services to help support their graduate careers. Registration is required for all events. Details and registration links are below.

syr.edu

Community Input Forum Jan. 25 on Art Museum Executive Director Search

An open forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, regarding the University’s search for its next executive director and chief curator of the Syracuse University Art Museum. The forum will offer University community members the opportunity to have input regarding the position and the desired characteristics and experience of someone in that role, says Marcelle Haddix, associate provost for strategic initiatives.

syr.edu

School of Architecture Faculty Member Honored With Best of Design Award

The Architect’s Newspaper (AN) recently announced the winners of its 10th annual Best of Design Awards, a unique project-based awards program that showcases great buildings, unbuilt proposals, interiors and installations. Iman Fayyad, assistant professor in the School of Architecture, won the Young Architects Award for CloudHouse, a shade pavilion...


