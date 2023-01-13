ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 1

Jaimie Tweed
4d ago

Rest in peace Matthew "Fro" Bradshaw. He will be missed by his many friends and loved ones. He was a one-of-a-kind soul full of life and laughter. He spent some of his last few hours here on earth making his friends laugh & helping them forget about the rough circumstances they're in if just for a couple hours because that's who he was.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say

A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police …. A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Boone low-speed tractor chase. A man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. Security expert: More to learn from Moore power incident The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation near Post Road after an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy