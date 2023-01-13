Read full article on original website
Jaimie Tweed
4d ago
Rest in peace Matthew "Fro" Bradshaw. He will be missed by his many friends and loved ones. He was a one-of-a-kind soul full of life and laughter. He spent some of his last few hours here on earth making his friends laugh & helping them forget about the rough circumstances they're in if just for a couple hours because that's who he was.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
WBTV
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
qcnews.com
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
qcnews.com
Suspect accused of murder in Lancaster captured in York County, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man on a property in Lancaster earlier this month was arrested in York County Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, was located Sunday evening...
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
WBTV
Five-alarm East Spencer fire accidentally set by juveniles, police chief says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief. “My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on...
qcnews.com
Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say
A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police …. A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Boone low-speed tractor chase. A man...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. Security expert: More to learn from Moore power incident The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation near Post Road after an […]
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is now fighting extradition to North Carolina, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Tammy Ann Domenick is accused of using bogus fundraisers to...
Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said. Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built. No further information has been released. Return to this story for...
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling...
qcnews.com
Man wanted after stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain convenience store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives in Kings Mountain are searching for a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a convenience store Tuesday night, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to the Silver Express at 501 E King Street...
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
wccbcharlotte.com
No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
Comments / 1