1/16/2023—The status of the Volunteer Fire Department was the main topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the Cloverport City Council Monday evening. The department is currently inactive. The state has set a deadline of January 19 for the department to have a Chief and a minimum roster of thirteen volunteers. Harold Parente and Zachary Lucas addressed the Council and said they were interested in being Chief. Mayor Candy Weatherholt said two other individuals had shown interest. Hardinsburg Fire Chief Nathan Smith said his department will offer their assistance. The Council will have a Special Called Meeting Thursday, January 19, at 6:00pm to address the situation.

CLOVERPORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO