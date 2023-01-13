Read full article on original website
Kimberly R. “Kim” Doner
Kimberly R. “Kim” Doner, 60 of Ekron, died Friday (01/13) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband, Craig; two children: Steven R. Doner of Corydon, IN and Mitchell Doner of Ekron; two grandchildren; a sister, Laura Bandy; and two brothers, Keith and Kevin Bandy. Funeral services will be Tuesday (01/17) afternoon at 1 Eastern time from the Lincoln Trial Christian Church with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Monday (01/16) afternoon and after Noon Eastern Tuesday at the church.
Betty Ann Singleton
Betty Ann Singleton, 85, of Guston, died Saturday (01/14) at her residence. She is survived by three children: Sheree Bramer of LaGrange, Julie Warford of Elizabethtown and Chet Singleton of Brandenburg; seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday (01/18) at 11:00 AM EST from the Bruington- Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg with burial to follow in the Hill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 1 Easter Tuesday (0/17) afternoon and after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in Cincinnati.
Alberta Joyce Carman Carter
Alberta Joyce Carman Carter, 66 of Webster, died Saturday (01/14) at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by her husband: Freddy; two sons: Keith Carter of Webster and Nicholas Carter of Irvington; four grandchildren; two sisters: Vickie Bass and Tammie Rogers and two brothers: Gary and Danny Carman. Funeral services will be held Thursday (01/19) at 12:00 PM EST at the Irvington Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 2 Eastern Wednesday (01/18) afternoon and after 9 Eastern Thursday morning at the church.
Louisiana Woman Killed In Head-On Collision Near Cannelton
CANNELTON, In, (01/13/23) — Authorities say a head-on collision near Cannelton, Indiana Friday afternoon left a woman dead and another injured. The accident happened around 4:45pm on Indiana Highway 237 near the intersection of Sparkle Road. Units arrived to find the two vehicles with drivers still inside the vehicle.
Breckinridge Fiscal Court
1/17/2023—Magistrates approved the commissary bid at the Breckinridge County Detention Center at the regular meeting of Breckinridge Fiscal Court Tuesday morning. The winning bid was by Care-a-Cell. In other business, the Court approved the Sheriff’s Audit for the year ending December 31, 2021. A two-year contract with the...
Cloverport City Council
1/16/2023—The status of the Volunteer Fire Department was the main topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the Cloverport City Council Monday evening. The department is currently inactive. The state has set a deadline of January 19 for the department to have a Chief and a minimum roster of thirteen volunteers. Harold Parente and Zachary Lucas addressed the Council and said they were interested in being Chief. Mayor Candy Weatherholt said two other individuals had shown interest. Hardinsburg Fire Chief Nathan Smith said his department will offer their assistance. The Council will have a Special Called Meeting Thursday, January 19, at 6:00pm to address the situation.
Hardinsburg City Council-Special Called Meeting
1/17/2023—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance increasing water disconnect fees at a Special Called Meeting Tuesday evening. The disconnect fee will be $100.00. To reconnect water services on the same day by 12:00 noon, the fee is $70.00. The regular reconnect fee is $35.00.
