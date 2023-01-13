Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging
Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Divorce filing implicates Mayor Cantrell of extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details of a divorce petition obtained by Fox 8 imply New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was involved in an extramarital affair with one of the city’s police officers. The filing raises more questions about her use of time and taxpayer money. The wife of...
brproud.com
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
fox8live.com
Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
theadvocate.com
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
WDSU
Helicopter crash that killed 4 in the Gulf of Mexico details released
The National Transportation Safety Board has released more details on the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29 and killed four people. According to the preliminary report, the helicopter departed the Rotorcraft Leasing Company LLC base located at South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport in Galliano around 7:48 a.m.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
fox8live.com
Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second cousin of notorious former Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton is being sought by New Orleans police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a December homicide. The NOPD said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it is seeking 30-year-old Monique Hankton, in...
