Plaquemines Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging

Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
GRAND ISLE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Helicopter crash that killed 4 in the Gulf of Mexico details released

The National Transportation Safety Board has released more details on the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29 and killed four people. According to the preliminary report, the helicopter departed the Rotorcraft Leasing Company LLC base located at South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport in Galliano around 7:48 a.m.
GALLIANO, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE

