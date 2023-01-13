Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO