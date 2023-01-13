ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are reporting that a person was shot during what appears to have been a carjacking in the 1300 Block of Bessemer Road. Authorities say the victim is an adult male and sustained life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

More people saying landfill fire making them sick

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A landfill fire in St. Clair County has been burning now for almost 2 months, and residents in the smoke's path say enough is enough. Many have grown angry and desperate and say they want something done. Trussville is a rapidly growing area, but many of...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shots fired at law enforcement during suspect pursuit in Double Springs

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.: The sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect is in custody. A large presence of law enforcement has closed a busy highway in Winston County. According to information from the Winston County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Double Springs Police Department started a pursuit...
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — An apparent homicide investigation is underway in Sylacauga after police officers found a victim inside a crashed vehicle. According to Lt. Willis Whatley of Sylacauga police, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive on Jan. 16. When officers arrived, they found...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham holding supply drive to help Selma residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A supply drive begins on Tuesday to help residents recovering in Selma. The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service, are hosting the collection event to help those dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado. “The people of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozen shots fired in fatal shooting near Tuscaloosa Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — About a dozen gunshots were fired during the fatal shooting of a woman feet from the Tuscaloosa Strip. The shots rang out on Grace Street about 200 feet from University Boulevard early Sunday morning. Jamea Harris was driven to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
CALERA, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
