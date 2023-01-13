Read full article on original website
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School. According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown. Officers responded to the school at 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway...
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
Sheriffs on both sides of the bay sworn in Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriffs on both sides of the bay took their oath of office Tuesday. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack began his 5th term. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch started his first. “Citizens will see more deputies more often riding through their community,” said Sheriff Burch. The...
UPDATE: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Girby Road apartment complex
UPDATE: Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex that claimed the life of a 63-year-old man. Officers responded to 61Ninety West Apartments at 6190 Girby Road around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and found Martyn Hands, 63, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle. During the investigation, detectives discovered that Hands and the subject, Xavier Dixon, 19, were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking lot.
Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Theodore man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
82nd annual Camellia Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. ALEA said James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the...
The Mobile Film Office’s Shadow Program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Film Office has teamed up with eight Local Production Companies along with an occasional feature film / TV Show to offer on-site job training opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the industry. For students interested in the Shadow Program you can...
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
Doing Good: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Doing Good is sponsored by All In Credit Union. Jennifer Cooley with United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on UCP of Mobile and how they give back to the community. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
