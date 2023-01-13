ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Over $3 million granted to West Calcasieu Port for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $3 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to southwest Louisiana, according to a press release from Senator Bill Cassidy. The grant, totaling $3,127,639.55, will be going to the West Calcasieu Port in Sulphur. The money...
SULPHUR, LA
Community baby shower scheduled for Jan. 28 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28. Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

