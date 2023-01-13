Crews respond to West Fork water main break
WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews respond to a water main break in West Fork on Jan. 13.
According to the city , the break is on McKnight Avenue, and the water from south of Bullard Road may be affected.
The city says crews are on site working to resolve the issue.
