West Fork, AR

Crews respond to West Fork water main break

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews respond to a water main break in West Fork on Jan. 13.

According to the city , the break is on McKnight Avenue, and the water from south of Bullard Road may be affected.

The city says crews are on site working to resolve the issue.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

