Tazewell County, VA

Tazewell County tuition assistance program expanded

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — During their January meeting, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to expand its tuition assistance program to include Bluefield University.

Charlie Stacy, the Eastern District Supervisor, through him, the board granted $100,000 for the program to begin with the 2023-2024 academic year. This will help students fill the gap after all other grants and scholarships have been used.

Supervisor Stacy commented, “During these financially difficult times, affordability of higher education is a challenge facing many families in Tazewell County. As the board has seen tremendous success with the tuition assistance program at Southwest Virginia Community College, it was only natural to expand the program to include Bluefield University and provide an opportunity for our residents to receive a quality education locally. The initiative offers a successful pathway toward attaining a college degree which results in a stronger workforce and better job opportunities. As a board, we see this as another step toward developing the economic growth of our community.”

This incentive will assist young adults facing toward gaining a college degree by providing tuition assistance up to $2,500 per fall and spring semesters during a period of two years subsequent of their high school graduation.

It is mandatory for students to apply with an application, receive a financial aid counseling session to determine tuition and fees, a G.P.A of 3.0 or higher and a minimum of eight hours of community while enrolled in the program. A waiver of community service hours will be provided to qualifying participants who are members of the National Guard.

“We are grateful and excited Tazewell County and the Board of Supervisors have made this investment in helping students in our area stay local for their education,” said Dr. David W. Olive, Bluefield University President. He continued, “Students from Tazewell County already benefit from our reduced tuition plan, the Commonwealth Connection Scholarship, which can be paid with existing grants and awards being a student from Virginia. Now, due to Tazewell County’s scholarship funding, tuition expenses may be fully covered for qualifying students.”

For more information on how to apply, visit bluefield.edu/apply, call (800) 872-0175, or email admissions@bluefield.edu.

To learn more about how Bluefield University is providing an affordable education through the Commonwealth Connection Scholarship, go to https://www.bluefield.edu/bluefield-central/financial-aid/tuition-fees/special-tuition/ .

For more information, please contact Rebecca Kasey, director of public relations, at Rebecca.kasey@bluefield.edu.

WVNS

WVNS

