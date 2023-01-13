Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Crypto giant Digital Currency Group halts dividend payments: Coindesk
Digital Currency Group, the parent company to struggling crypto trading firm Genesis, has halted its quarterly dividend payments. The crypto giant is suspending dividends to conserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. Crypto giant Digital Currency Group (DCG) has suspended its quarterly dividends, according to a shareholder letter seen by...
theblock.co
FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
theblock.co
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
theblock.co
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger
A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
theblock.co
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
theblock.co
Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions
Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
theblock.co
Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million
HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
theblock.co
Federal consumer protection watchdog stakes out crypto turf in SEC shadow
Careful not to step on the SEC’s toes, the CFPB is staking out its turf in the crypto sector. “I really want to be sure that we are thinking about digital currencies in the context of real-time payments,” agency director Rohit Chopra said. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection...
theblock.co
Coinbase halts operations in Japan citing 'market conditions'
Coinbase has shuttered its operations in Japan. Customers have been advised to withdraw their assets before Feb. 16. Crypto exchange Coinbase has paused its business in Japan and has advised customers to withdraw their assets from the platform, the company announced on Wednesday. Coinbase blamed the current market conditions for...
theblock.co
Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch
Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...
theblock.co
The WEF's global village metaverse promises better world, and better meetings
The World Economic Forum launched a prototype of its own metaverse, the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that the Global Collaboration Village will be a purpose-driven space where organizations can collaborate and take action on the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Economic Forum launched a new working...
theblock.co
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule
Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
theblock.co
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs
Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
theblock.co
Diva closes $3.5 million seed round for distributed liquid staking protocol
With as little as 1 ETH participants can set up a node and begin to earn rewards on Diva’s decentralized liquid staking protocol. Diva’s platform is designed to act as an alternative that may potentially loosen the grip of a relatively centralized group of validation pools currently dominating the Ethereum network.
